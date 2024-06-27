Jennifer Garner wants Ben Affleck to live with her amid Jennifer Lopez divorce

Jennifer Garner wants her ex-husband Ben Affleck to move back in as his divorce from Jennifer Lopez becomes imminent only two years after marriage.



According to Life & Style, the Alias star is concerned for her former husband, with whom she shares three kids, and does not want him to feel ‘alone’ as he navigates relationship with JLo.

The insider said Affleck already has a key to Garner’s home where he spends a ‘ton of time’ coming over for ‘dinners and hanging with the kids.’

“It’s great for his state of mind and the kids love having him around,” the insider said, adding that it been a big reason “why Jen’s open to the idea of having him move back in.”

They said Garner, who is in a serious relationship with John Miller, got “a ton of space so he wouldn’t be in her way, and she knows it would bring a lot of comfort to their kids.”

Speaking of the reason behind Garner’s affection towards Affleck, they added that she “hates the idea of him being all alone when he’s going through such a painful transition.”

The insider insisted that there is nothing romantic going on between the exes as Garner is in a healthy relationship with Miller. However, they noted that she cannot help but care for Affleck.

“He’s going to his AA meetings and getting tons of support from his friends, but Jen’s still very protective of him and wants to do anything she can to make this time easier for him,” the insider noted.