 
Geo News

Taraji P. Henson gushes over Meghan Thee Stallion's onstage performance

The actress attended Meghan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer Tour stop in Los Angeles

By
Web Desk

June 28, 2024

Taraji P. Henson gushes over Meghan Thee Stallions onstage performance
Taraji P. Henson gushes over Meghan Thee Stallion's onstage performance

Taraji P. Henson is the biggest supporter and ‘cheerleader’ for Meghan Thee Stallion.

The 53-year-old actress recently attended WAP rapper’s Hot Girl Summer Tour on June 21 and praised Stallion while chatting with People magazine.

She told the outlet, "That was my first time seeing her perform live on her stage, headlining. She's amazing,"

Henson gushed, "She has been able to withstand all of the adversity and rise above it. She's incredible. I love you Megan, and I'm so proud of you. That's my baby girl, by the way."

The Color Purple star noted that looking at Stallion’s success meant a lot to her and she loves to watch women around her thriving.

"I'm like auntie, you know? I'm a girl's girl. Anything women are doing, I'm there, Henson said, adding, "I'm the cheerleader. I'm the loudest one in the front cheering them on, and that's what you should be as an elder."

It is pertinent to mention that Henson starred in Stallion’s song Body’s music video in November 2020.

Plot twist in Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marriage drama
Plot twist in Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marriage drama
Matt Damon warns Ben Affleck against saving Jennifer Lopez marriage: Report
Matt Damon warns Ben Affleck against saving Jennifer Lopez marriage: Report
Michael Jackson drowned in debt despite King of Pop status
Michael Jackson drowned in debt despite King of Pop status
Shaun White reveals plans to travel with Nina Dobrev
Shaun White reveals plans to travel with Nina Dobrev
Lainey Wilson defies summer heat with iconic leather look
Lainey Wilson defies summer heat with iconic leather look
Ben Affleck planning to move in with Jennifer Garner amid Lopez rift: Source
Ben Affleck planning to move in with Jennifer Garner amid Lopez rift: Source
Kylie Jenner reveals heartfelt reason behind cooking for her kids
Kylie Jenner reveals heartfelt reason behind cooking for her kids
King Charles thinks Prince Harry does not exist anymore
King Charles thinks Prince Harry does not exist anymore
'Strong' Katie Holmes ditches Tom Cruise drama with Suri's support: Source
'Strong' Katie Holmes ditches Tom Cruise drama with Suri's support: Source
Prince Harry is forcing Kate Middleton while refusing to back down video
Prince Harry is forcing Kate Middleton while refusing to back down
Kourtney Kardashian Barker reveals shocking postpartum decision
Kourtney Kardashian Barker reveals shocking postpartum decision
Ryan Reynolds makes Dolly Parton 'homesick' with sweet gesture
Ryan Reynolds makes Dolly Parton 'homesick' with sweet gesture