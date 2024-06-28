Taraji P. Henson gushes over Meghan Thee Stallion's onstage performance

Taraji P. Henson is the biggest supporter and ‘cheerleader’ for Meghan Thee Stallion.



The 53-year-old actress recently attended WAP rapper’s Hot Girl Summer Tour on June 21 and praised Stallion while chatting with People magazine.

She told the outlet, "That was my first time seeing her perform live on her stage, headlining. She's amazing,"

Henson gushed, "She has been able to withstand all of the adversity and rise above it. She's incredible. I love you Megan, and I'm so proud of you. That's my baby girl, by the way."

The Color Purple star noted that looking at Stallion’s success meant a lot to her and she loves to watch women around her thriving.

"I'm like auntie, you know? I'm a girl's girl. Anything women are doing, I'm there, Henson said, adding, "I'm the cheerleader. I'm the loudest one in the front cheering them on, and that's what you should be as an elder."

It is pertinent to mention that Henson starred in Stallion’s song Body’s music video in November 2020.