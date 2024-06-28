Kanye West 'knocks on' Kim Kardashian door for help

Since his antisemitic controversy, Kanye West has been under financial strain however it reportedly become so big he is seeking his ex-Kim Kardashian's help.



“Kanye’s been burning through his savings at an alarming rate and it’s starting to have a very real impact on his bank balance."

"He’s still got some money coming in, but ever since he lost that deal with Adidas, he’s seen many, many zeros drop off his net worth,” the insider shares.

Sources reveal Ye at first remains a free-spending person despite losing lucrative endorsement deals.

“At first, he didn’t let it affect his spending habits, if anything he spent more to prove he could," the tipster tattled.

"But it’s now gotten to the point where he’s got no choice but to make some cutbacks, like flying coach instead of private jets,” the insider continues.

On the other hand, Kim is flourishing as her business acumen is making her wealth double.

"She can charter a private jet or stretch limo service at the snap of a finger," the mole squealed to In Touch.

Kanye meanwhile is desperate for help, sources say, so he has buried his ego and asked for Kim's aid on financial matters.

"So, it’s put him in the humiliating position of needing to actually ask Kim to give him a break and help him out."

"Having to admit to her that things are not as great as he likes to pretend is rock bottom for him, the only thing lower is going broke, so he’s had to humble himself and ask her for help."