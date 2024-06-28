 
Kourtney Kardashian says she's not in rush to regain pre-pregnancy figure

Kourtney Kardashian recently gave birth to her son Rocky with husband Travis Barker

June 28, 2024

Kourtney Kardashian says she's not in rush to regain pre-pregnancy figure

Kourtney Kardashian, who recently welcomed her fourth child and her first with husband Travis Barker, has revealed that she isn't in a rush to regain her pre-pregnancy figure.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old star said that her “body is the least interesting thing about” her as she continues to encourage others to embrace their postpartum bodies.

"My priority is not bouncing back and getting my body back in shape like it has been in the past,” said the reality star, who shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with Scott Disick, as well as Rocky, 7-month-old baby, with Travis.

She further said, "I remember after having Mason that it used to be a really big thing to talk about how soon can you bounce back and everyone would do magazine covers.”

"I did a magazine cover in a bikini and was stressing myself out to eat a certain diet. This time, I'm really just all about nourishing my body and eating the best foods to keep up my milk supply,” the brunette beauty added.

