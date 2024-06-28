 
Jessica Biel regrets giving second chance to Justin Timberlake?

Jessica Biel is rethinking her choices after Justin Timberlake was arrested for DWI

June 28, 2024

Jessica Biel is done with Justin Timberlake's embarrassing antics, according to a source.

The singer’s reputation recently took a hit after he was arrested last week for driving drunk and jumping a stop sign. 

Although he was released shortly, Justin’s wife is still upset as this isn’t the first time he made such a mistake.

In 2019, Justin was caught holding hands and touching actress Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans.

When Justin was being taken into custody recently, his arresting officer said that the hitmaker’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

“He begged Jessica for a second chance and she gave it to him. But five years later, he still can’t seem to control himself when he’s partying. She can’t take much more of this behavior,” a source close to Life & Style revealed.

Previously, another insider spoke of the situation and explained how disappointed Jessica is.

“She’s upset, as anyone can imagine. She doesn’t understand why he would do something so stupid as attempt to drive himself home after a night of drinking. She’s disappointed. She’s stood by him for so long. It’s one thing to sit back with friends over a drink. It’s another to consume so much alcohol that you’re DWI bait,” they had said.

