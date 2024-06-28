Ariana Grande's mom consoles her in birthday wish amid recent controversy

Ariana Grande and her family are seemingly trying to control damage as her birthday coincided with her recent 'hurtful' remarks.

Grande, who is being slammed for romanticising a serial killer on public platform, took her birthday excitement to social media only a few days after her controversial podcast interview on Podcrushed.

The post showcases a black-and-white photo of Grande smiling with her eyes closed as she eats cucumber slices, writing "Thank you and love you. hello 31 :)," in the caption but also making sure no criticism make it to the comment section.

While Grande, 31, still didn't get online support from her boyfriend Ethan Slater, her mother tried doing her bit by leaving a cheerful birthday message in the comment section.

"I love you my sweet sweet angel," her mom wrote while many other faces from the entertainment and fashion industry also shared their admiration for the Grammy-winning singer, including Donatella Versace.

"Happy birthday to you gorgeous @arianagrande ????????????????," the fashion mogul wrote.



Grande also shared a dance video from her childhood where she could be seen pulling off the steps from Spanish hit song Aserejé by early 20s girl band Las Ketchup.

Grande's mom previously recounted her daughter's talent as a child, adding that Grande 'didn't know' she could sing and 'thought everybody sounds like that.'

"She was probably 3, 3½. And she was in her car seat and I was driving and listening to NSYNC as every mother should be," recalled Joan. "She hit one of JC [Chasez]'s power high notes and I kind of pulled the car over and I said, 'Ariana, was that you?'," she told People.