Prince Harry feeling unsafe after losing support from King Charles

Prince Harry is reportedly starting to feel incredibly fearful about his future without Meghan Markle.

Royal correspondent Cameron Walker issued these insights into the Duke’s fears during his appearance on The Royal Record Podcast.

There he referenced the Duke’s biggest concern as of right now and said, “[Harry] said he felt Frogmore Cottage was the last safe place in the UK for him and his family.”

“We haven't seen Meghan, Archie or Lilibet in the UK since they left the royal residence, and we haven't seen Harry find another UK home.”

Not to mention “He's not got a property that he can stay at in the UK, so that's another aspect to it.”

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry was evicted from Frogmore Cottage just this year.

In light of that, Mr Walker warns, “What might be upsetting Harry even more when we talk about the relationships, is what he would see as a lack of support from his father or his brother when it comes to this case against the UK.”

“Now, from the King and William's perspective, they can't get involved in a decision from a Home Office committee. That's up to them.”

“We would usually hear rumours of someone trying to pull the strings behind the scenes, and there's been none of that, which suggests to me that they're leaving Harry to deal with it on his own.”