Dua Lipa reunites with THIS guest after six years at Glastonbury Festival

Dua Lipa is reported to reunite with a special guest for unforgettable performance at Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage tonight.

As reported by The Sun, insiders revealed that Lipa will reunite Calvin Harris after six years after their chart-topping hit One Kiss.

Calvin Harris, who is currently staying at Babington House just 20 miles from the festival site, will join Dua Lipa on stage according to sources.

They said, "It seems Calvin is going to be coming out with Dua as one of her surprise guests tonight."

"He is staying at Babington House, a really lovely hotel where loads of celebrities stay before they come to Glastonbury," they added.

Insider also shared that "he will be flying in later on a helicopter before coming out to join her on stage for One Kiss," adding, "Dua has a huge amount of respect for Calvin and that track is one of her best hits."

This highly anticipated performance marks the first of the big headliner acts at Glastonbury, with Coldplay set to take the stage on Saturday and SZA on Sunday.