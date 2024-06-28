Why Charlie Sheen's ex Brooke Mueller is being questioned in Matthew Perry case

Charlie Sheen’s ex wife Brooke Mueller is playing a specific role in Matthew Perry death investigation

Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, has reportedly helped the police with background information for the investigation into the death of actor Matthew Perry.

Mueller was recently named as the celebrity pal of Perry who was being questioned by the police. It was claimed that she’s been questioned multiple times, with her phone and laptop seized by the police.

However, her ex-husband’s lawyer Gregory J. Pedrick has now clarified that her friendship with the Friends alum has put her in the position to provide “anecdotal background” information on him.

"This extended family has worked hard to restore serenity to their ecosystem to the great benefit of their children,” InTouch magazine.

"I believe Ms. Mueller's past choices may have put her in a position to provide some incidental, anecdotal background to the authorities investigating Mr. Perry's death. Nothing more,” he added.

One insider previously explained Mueller and Perry’s friendship, saying, "They met in rehab. They formed an unexpected friendship... Brooke had been in treatment with Matthew before, and they had a lot of ties in the acting community. It was an unexpected friendship, but they leaned on each other."