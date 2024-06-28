 
Geo News

Why Charlie Sheen's ex Brooke Mueller is being questioned in Matthew Perry case

Charlie Sheen’s ex wife Brooke Mueller is playing a specific role in Matthew Perry death investigation

By
Web Desk

June 28, 2024

Charlie Sheen’s ex wife Brooke Mueller is playing a specific role in Matthew Perry death investigation
Charlie Sheen’s ex wife Brooke Mueller is playing a specific role in Matthew Perry death investigation

Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, has reportedly helped the police with background information for the investigation into the death of actor Matthew Perry.

Mueller was recently named as the celebrity pal of Perry who was being questioned by the police. It was claimed that she’s been questioned multiple times, with her phone and laptop seized by the police.

However, her ex-husband’s lawyer Gregory J. Pedrick has now clarified that her friendship with the Friends alum has put her in the position to provide “anecdotal background” information on him.

"This extended family has worked hard to restore serenity to their ecosystem to the great benefit of their children,” InTouch magazine.

"I believe Ms. Mueller's past choices may have put her in a position to provide some incidental, anecdotal background to the authorities investigating Mr. Perry's death. Nothing more,” he added.

One insider previously explained Mueller and Perry’s friendship, saying, "They met in rehab. They formed an unexpected friendship... Brooke had been in treatment with Matthew before, and they had a lot of ties in the acting community. It was an unexpected friendship, but they leaned on each other."

Adele leans on 'insider' Rich Paul for big Hollywood break
Adele leans on 'insider' Rich Paul for big Hollywood break
Cruz Beckham dances in the streets with new girlfriend Jackie Apostel
Cruz Beckham dances in the streets with new girlfriend Jackie Apostel
David Duchovny reflects on early days with Angelina Jolie
David Duchovny reflects on early days with Angelina Jolie
Ariana Grande's mom consoles her in birthday wish amid recent controversy
Ariana Grande's mom consoles her in birthday wish amid recent controversy
Ariana Grande makes amends after Jeffrey Dahmer backlash
Ariana Grande makes amends after Jeffrey Dahmer backlash
Kevin Costner clarifies reputation of avoiding 'female centric' content
Kevin Costner clarifies reputation of avoiding 'female centric' content
Normani reveals how she feels after releasing debut album
Normani reveals how she feels after releasing debut album
Prince Harry fights back 'trigger' of talking about Diana's death
Prince Harry fights back 'trigger' of talking about Diana's death
Kourtney Kardashian says she's not in rush to regain pre-pregnancy figure
Kourtney Kardashian says she's not in rush to regain pre-pregnancy figure
Jessica Biel regrets giving second chance to Justin Timberlake?
Jessica Biel regrets giving second chance to Justin Timberlake?
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's Badoo Badi 'deleted' by YouTube — once again
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's Badoo Badi 'deleted' by YouTube — once again
‘Stranger Things', ‘Euphoria' actors avoid each other at all costs
‘Stranger Things', ‘Euphoria' actors avoid each other at all costs