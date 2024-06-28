 
Joseph Quinn talks 'Gladiator II': 'Fantastic performances in it'

Joseph Quinn weighed in on his upcoming movie, 'Gladiators II', which is slated to be released in this November

June 28, 2024

Joseph Quinn spilled the beans on the much-anticipated second installment of 2000’s movie, Gladiators.

During a recent chat with Variety, the actor, who is most popular for playing Eddie Munson in Stranger Things, weighed in Ridley Scott's upcoming flick.

When asked about his new project, the star kicked off the chat by saying, "I haven't seen a cut of it."

Nonetheless, he reassured fans that they will get to see "some fantastic performance" from the star-studded cast of the epic historical drama film.

He went on to tease, "I've seen little moments of footage, and it looks like everything that you could possibly want.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the cast of this movie includes big names like Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Derek Jacobi, Fred Hechinger, and Connie Nielsen including Joseph Quinn.

“It's paying homage to the first film, but very much making it its own thing. There's some fantastic performances in it," Joseph continued to reveal.

Before moving on to a new discussion, he declared, "I'm very much looking forward to people seeing it - if not a little nervous about it."

