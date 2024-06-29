 
Princess Beatrice lets loose at late night party at Glastonbury festival

Princess Beatrice enjoyed Glastonbury festivities long after Dua Lipa's headline set

June 29, 2024

Princess Beatrice was among the late-night partygoers at Glastonbury last night.

Beatrice was spotted sipping her drink and partying after midnight at the Soho House outpost. The VIP bar has two layers of security and is only open to high profile guests.

The mom-of-two was dressed in a black jacket, matching trousers and white trainers. The Princess sipped her drink without being noticed by the partygoers and enjoyed listening to Kylie Minogue’s Can’t Get You Out of My Head, as seen in images acquired by The Mirror.

“She’d rather have a good time with her pals than draw attention from anyone else,” a source told the publication.

Meanwhile, The Crown star Emma Corrin also stayed late with boyfriend Rami Malek. The duo were seen in a queue at a property lock up at 2 am, cozying up to each other. They enjoyed compliments from fans until around them before leaving.

Celeb pals Cara Delevingne and Anya Taylor-Joy also stayed after Dua Lipa’s headline set on Friday. The duo were seen asking directions from wardens for the VIP area after midnight.  

