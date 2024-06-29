Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron give insight into new Netflix film title

A romcom is coming on Netflix featuring Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron called A Family Affair but they revealed the title was previously something else.



During an interview with PEOPLE, the duo said, "Originally, it had a different title," the 57-year-old shared leading her co-star to chime in. "It was called Moth-----," to which the actress said, "Beeped out," noting, "Somehow that didn't make it onto the Netflix title."

The title, the actors say, caught their attention among many offers they had. "That made the script stay at the top of the pile," he added. "It's like, what on Earth could this be about?"

Nicole and Zac previously worked in the 2012 drama The Paperboy the latter said, "I jumped. I think we both kind of did. We jumped at it," adding, "It was like, this is perfect. What better way to reconnect? And we get to have fun."

Nicole meanwhile shared that the latest film was a change in the romcom sphere saying, "there isn’t enough" of such films challenging the norm. "There’s a dearth," adding, "We’ve had it from way back with older men and younger women, that’s just always been the norm — it’s okay, it’s completely acceptable."

She continued, "The problem is we’ve not had the equivalent from all different viewpoints, with women telling the stories. And we need game men."

"[Zac] came in and makes the film because he was like, 'I’m here to have fun, to play, and to very much be a part of this and be there for you' — for both Joey and I."