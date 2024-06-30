Princess Diana love for Kevin Kostner vouched by Prince William

Princess Diana had an interesting infatuation with actor Kevin Costner, the latter has confirmed.

The former Princess of Wales, really admired Costner as an actor, he tells PEOPLE after a confession from Prince William.

Kevin told the outlet: "We met in this room, and it was just us. He walked up, and we shook hands... The first line out of his mouth was, 'You know, my mom kind of fancied you.'"

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show earlier, The Bodyguard 2 star spoke about a planned plot which was to involve the mother of Prince William and Harry.

"He's on a plane, Princess Di's up front, everyone has to get off the plane," Costner detailed. "Di goes off the plane first, she goes into Hong Kong, because she's going to this [horse] race too."

"Princess Di, I meet her the next day at a party and I'm looking at her like everybody else. And she finally walks over and goes, 'I know who you are! ' And I said, 'What the f[expletive] are you talking about? ' She goes, 'I know you're here to watch over me.' And I said, 'No, I'm not actually. I'm watching over a horse,'" he recounted, reports the Express.

"In the story, she had broken with the royal family," he added.

Costner then detailed how he convinced Diana to come on board.

He said: "I said, 'I'm going to do Bodyguard 2 and I think I can build this around you. Would you be interested? '" Costner recalled.

"She goes, 'Yes ... My life's about to change.' I thought I understood what she's saying: 'I'd like to open my life... I think I would like to do this.'".

The second time we talked she said, 'Is there going to be a kissing scene? ' I said, 'Do you want there to be one? ' She said, 'Yeah,' and I said, 'Then we'll do that,'" Costner shared.