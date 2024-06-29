Idris Elba, wife Sabrina share their unique bonding ritual

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina have a fun way of keeping their relationship strong.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Sabrina shared that the couple enjoys an intimate ritual, creating “really funny memories” along the way.

We have two sinks side by side, and it’s funny because we use the same skincare products,” Sabrina explained.

She added, "When we can get up at the same time and someone doesn't have to be up super early, it's really nice, because we can get into the shower and enjoy that moment, have a coffee together, which doesn't feel like it happens enough, unfortunately."

Sabrina emphasized the importance of shared self-care moments, saying, "I think selfless self-care when it's with community and your partner and with anyone feels really nice."

The couple first met at a party in Vancouver, where Idris was filming The Mountain Between Us. They married in April 2019 with a lavish three-day celebration.