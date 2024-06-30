Kevin Costner recalls painful experience of working on 'Hidden Figures'

Kevin Costner reveals the extreme lengths he went for 'Hidden Figures'

Kevin Costner made a shocking revelation about his performance in Hidden Figures.

Speaking with PEOPLE, the 69-year-old actor recalled working on the true story of three Black women’s contributions to the Space Race in the 1960s.

Kevin, who played the role of Al Harrison in the movie, revealed how sick he was during the filming.

"I've never worked drunk on a set. I've never worked high on a set, but I was on morphine the last two weeks that I worked on [Hidden Figures],” the Oscar winning actor said.

Kevin went on to share that he developed kidney stones on set and "worked 10 days under an IV drip.”

“I don't even know how. About three days and then something happened to me,” he added.

Claiming that he "never missed a day of work," Kevin continued, "I sat in my trailer with a morphine drip in my arm."

However, he then had to roll down his sleeves for shooting, in order to hide the IV bruising.

"Eventually I had to. I wanted to cry, but there was everybody watching, so I didn't,” he concluded, admitting that the time was “quite painful” for him.