Kate Middleton's true feelings for emotional Prince Harry revealed after latest move

A royal expert has disclosed Kate Middleton and Prince William’s true feelings for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after reports the Duke got emotional when the Princess admitted that she is “not out of the woods yet.”



With her statement, Kate Middleton has reportedly left her brother-in-law in tears and the duke is planning to make things right with the royals.

The New Idea, citing an insider claimed, “Seeing Kate back on the balcony at Trooping the Colour was incredibly emotional for Harry. He was so relieved.”

However, the source claimed the future queen’s recent statement where she admitted that she is “not out of the woods yet”, hit Prince Harry hard.

Now, royal expert Charles Rae has claimed Kate Middleton and Prince William will never forgive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the "pain" they have caused.

Joining The Sun's Royal Exclusive show recently, Rae said, "Well, I think it is down to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make the first move."

The royal expert further said, "Whether or not it would be accepted by William and Catherine, I doubt very much it would be. There's too much water which has gone under that bridge. After everything Harry and Meghan have done with the Oprah Winfrey interview, that Netflix show... Spare. The flamboyant curtsey by Meghan on the show as well.”

"There's too much gone under the bridge now. If they're going to make the move, I am not so sure William and Catherine would respond favourably", he further claimed.