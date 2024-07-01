Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are being pushed into retirement

Buckingham Palace wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle retire into quiet obscurity.

Everything has been brought to light by royal editor Tom Sykes.

According to a report by OK Magazine he weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews.

It began with Mr Skyes saying, “Buckingham Palace would prefer that Harry and Meghan retire into quiet obscurity, but that is not going to happen.”

“They are private citizens, so they cannot be banned from going or not going anywhere.”

“The idea of Harry and Meghan going on a world tour, to Australia or anywhere else, is the stuff of nightmares for Buckingham Palace because it effectively sets up a rival royal court.”

Especially since they are considered “private citizens” and could go “anywhere” of their choosing at this point in time.

In the eyes of Mr Skyes, “The thing that is very important to remember is that while a small number of people who follow the royal story somewhat attentively understand that Harry and Meghan no longer officially represent the royal family, that distinction is lost on the vast majority of people who get their news on social media.”