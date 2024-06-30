Buckingham Palace desperate to make the world forget Kate Middleton's cancer

Buckingham Palace is reportedly starting to run out of all its options when it comes to the Palace.

According to a report by OK Magazine its royal expert Christopher Anderson who issued these sentiments.

He believes the Palace’s approach to King Charles and Kate Middleton’s illness cannot be blamed.

“It’s hard to blame palace officials for not having a plan in place to cope with the simultaneous cancer diagnoses of King Charles and Princess Kate, much less the sidelining of such a valuable supporting player as the Princess Royal,” he admitted.

Because “the home team is running out of options.”

After all, “The enigmatic and elegant Princess of Wales is integral to the future of the monarchy.”

“Everyone is wishing her a full recovery. She just needs a few more months of cancer treatment and peace to get fully fit and well.”

So “When she is back to regular work, we will have forgotten about health battles and the fragile monarchy narrative,” he also added before signing off.