 
Geo News

Khloe Kardashian gives glimpses into lavish birthday bash

Khloé Kardashian turned 40 years old on June 27, 2024

By
Web Desk

June 30, 2024

Khloe Kardashian gives glimpses into lavish birthday bash
Khloe Kardashian gives glimpses into lavish birthday bash

Khloé Kardashian just celebrated her 40th birthday in a very extravagant style.

On June 29, the now 40-year-old TV personality tool to her official Instagram to story the insights of her birthday bash as she reached the milestone earlier this week on June 27, 2024.

At the denim and diamond dress coded lavish party, it featured a Khloé-themed saloon-style décor.

Source: Instagram Stories
Source: Instagram Stories

The A-list celebrities in attendance included none other than her sisters, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, as well as the likes of Sara Foster and Kimora Lee Simmons.

Additionally, energetic performances from renowned rappers like Snoop Dogg, Warren G and Kurupt also took place at the birthday event.

In the behind-the-scene clips of her party, Khloé showed off her outfit, wearing diamond-encrusted bustier corset and matching denim jeans, accessorized with many diamond necklaces.

Source: Instagram Stories
Source: Instagram Stories

As the birthday girl arrived at the venue, she filmed her reaction upon entering the place that had a desert-themed décor which included cacti and a large "Khloé" sign.

Source: Instagram Stories
Source: Instagram Stories

"Are we okay? Holy s***," she could be heard saying behind the camera while her sister, Kim, sipped on her drink, posing for photos.

Prince Harry's new move that reveals his stance on reconciliation with royals
Prince Harry's new move that reveals his stance on reconciliation with royals
Prince William and the Royal Family are coming crashing down
Prince William and the Royal Family are coming crashing down
Gisele Bundchen, Joaquim Valente relationship update after Tom Brady roast
Gisele Bundchen, Joaquim Valente relationship update after Tom Brady roast
Taylor Swift reacts to Simone Biles using her song for Olympics trial
Taylor Swift reacts to Simone Biles using her song for Olympics trial