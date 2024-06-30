Khloe Kardashian gives glimpses into lavish birthday bash

Khloé Kardashian just celebrated her 40th birthday in a very extravagant style.

On June 29, the now 40-year-old TV personality tool to her official Instagram to story the insights of her birthday bash as she reached the milestone earlier this week on June 27, 2024.

At the denim and diamond dress coded lavish party, it featured a Khloé-themed saloon-style décor.

Source: Instagram Stories

The A-list celebrities in attendance included none other than her sisters, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, as well as the likes of Sara Foster and Kimora Lee Simmons.

Additionally, energetic performances from renowned rappers like Snoop Dogg, Warren G and Kurupt also took place at the birthday event.

In the behind-the-scene clips of her party, Khloé showed off her outfit, wearing diamond-encrusted bustier corset and matching denim jeans, accessorized with many diamond necklaces.

Source: Instagram Stories

As the birthday girl arrived at the venue, she filmed her reaction upon entering the place that had a desert-themed décor which included cacti and a large "Khloé" sign.

Source: Instagram Stories

"Are we okay? Holy s***," she could be heard saying behind the camera while her sister, Kim, sipped on her drink, posing for photos.