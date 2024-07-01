 
Kanye West lawsuit makes shocking claim against Bianca Censori

The lawsuit says Bianca Censori shares adult videos with an employee

In a lawsuit against Kanye West, a shocking claim was made against Bianca Censori, stating she sent adult videos to an employee, which was also accessible by minors.

Though the Yeezy architect was not named as a defendant in the case, the case alleged that it happened during Ye's plan to develop an app for his X-rated venture. 

Later, his wife sent an employee a link-sharing file with NSFW content. It further adds that minors carry out the work on the system and, thereby, can see it.

TMZ reported the Power hitmaker's ex-aide Milo was also mentioned as the lawsuit claims the Grammy winner did not pay them, which included minors as young as 14 years old, despite promises, not to mention they faced "forced labour and cruel inhuman, or degrading treatment."

It comes on the heels of Kanye reaching a deal with Summer Estate after he was sued for using the I Feel Love song in his album Vultures 1.

The parties "entered into a settlement agreement that is a full and final settlement of all of the claims in the action."

