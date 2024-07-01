Will Smith's new song features hook recorded by Fridayy in 2020

Francis Leblanc who is known by his musical moniker ‘Fridayy’ revealed that he recorded hook on Will Smith’s new song, You Can Make It, four years ago.



During an interview with People magazine at the 2024 BET Awards, the Haitian-American singer-songwriter chatted about how his collaboration with the Bad Boys: Ride or Die actor came about.

He told the outlet at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, “I recorded that hook four years ago in my mom's house in 2020.”

The BET Awards Nominee also featured on Smith’s track alongside the Sunday Service choir.

Moreover, Fridayy also gave a shoutout to Ayo who produced the song and revealed that he started to work with Smith earlier in 2024.

“He played Will the hook, and Will added his verses on there,” he said, adding, “So it's a blessing, bro.”

While talking about his own music the God Did singer-songwriter explained, “The type of music I make, like you said, it's hopeful, it’s motivational and it's timeless. I can make a hook five years ago, and it means something to people today.”

“It’s my humble wish that it can do the same for you and bring you all the joy and light you deserve," he added.