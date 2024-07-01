Tyla steals limelight with sizzling 'Jump' performance at 2024 BET Awards

Tyla brought the fire to the 2024 BET stage when she performed her hit track Jump at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 30.

Stunning in a brown top and skirt set, the South African songstress turned up the heat as she sang her famous song from behind a cage filled with dancers. Skillibeng and Gunna joined the star on stage later.

For those unversed, Tyla earned four nominations at the BET Awards this year and took home two awards - Best New Artist and Best International Act.

Her latest performance comes after she canceled her first concert tour, Tyla Tour in March.

"As much as this is something I would rather have dealt with privately, it's important that I share what I have to share with you today. For the past year I've been silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened," Tyla wrote on her Instagram at that time.

She further penned, "I've seen doctors and specialists with high hopes but the pain has only become more agonizing as has the severity of the situation.

"I am absolutely heartbroken to have to say this but as of right now I won't be able to proceed with the tour. In consulting with medical professionals it's become increasingly clear that continuing any festival or tour dates would jeopardize my long-term health and safety,” Tyla added.