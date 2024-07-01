Taylor Swift reveals her 'friend and hero'

Taylor Swift has paid touching tribute to her ‘friend’ US singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks before performing Clara Bow at the show in Dublin.



The official X, formerly Twitter handle of Taylor’s The Eras Tour shared a photo of the Shake It Off singer, saying “Taylor Swift talking about Stevie Nicks before performing ‘Clara Bow’ at today's show! #DublinTSTheErasTour.”

The Eras Tour also shared the tribute Taylor paid to Nicks.

Taylor Swift says, “The reason I want to play this tonight is because a friend of mine is here who’s watching the show and who has been one of the reasons why I, or any female artist, get to do what we get to do. She’s become friends with so many female artists just to be a guiding hand.”

She continued, “I can’t tell you how rare that is. She’s a hero of mine and also someone that I can tell any secret and she’d never tell anybody. She’s really helped me through so much over the years. I’m talking about Stevie Nicks!”