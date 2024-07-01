Major reason why Prince Harry hasn’t fulfilled King Charles’ sweet wish

A royal expert has revealed the key reason why Prince Harry has not brought his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the UK despite King Charles’ pleas.

According to The Express, GB News’ royal correspondent Cameron Walker has claimed that the Duke of Sussex fears for his children’s security as he fights for the taxpayer-funded security in the UK.

Hence, the Duke if skeptical of bringing his wife Meghan Markle and their kids to his home country amid reports that Charles longs to see them.

Walker told the publication, "He doesn’t feel his family is safe when they’re in the UK because they do not have police protection officers with the Metropolitan Police with him.

"So perhaps that is the main reason why Prince Harry isn’t bringing Meghan and Archie and Lilibet over to the UK because he can’t guarantee, he would say he can’t guarantee their safety,” he added.

This comes amid rumours that Harry is planning a surprise visit to the UK to see his father and elder brother, Prince William, in an effort to heal years-long feud.

A source told Closer Magazine that Harry has had enough of not being included in key events organized by Buckingham Palace and is thinking of making a major move.

They said he wants the members of the Royal family know that they cannot ignore his existence by not letting King Charles meet him or invite him to family events.

"He’s saying he’s going to fly over and force them to face him," the insider said. "He’s tried the approach of digging his heels in and giving them a taste of their own medicine.”