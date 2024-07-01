Eddie Murphy casually shares HUGE update on Paige Butcher relationship

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher have been engaged since 2018

Eddie Murphy called his long-time fiancée, Paige Butcher, his “wife” in a new interview.

Murphy made the comment while revealing that he doesn’t keep up with pop culture these days. The Shrek star instead watches shows like The Masked Singer and The Golden Bachelor.

“I’m so out of touch. I used to be so hip. I used to know who everybody was, and now there’s just so much stuff,” he said on the New York Times’ podcast The Interview.

He added: “I ask my wife, ‘Who’s this person?’ She’ll be like, ‘Oh, that’s so and so. They’re the biggest thing in the world.’ I don’t even know what’s going on,” he said while laughing.

He then went on to reveal what shows he watches with his wife: “I’m not ashamed to say it: Every night at 6 o’clock, when I eat dinner, I watch Steve Harvey and ‘Family Feud.’”

“On Tuesdays, I watch ‘The Masked Singer.’ We do! My wife and I, we watch all of those shows, the singing competitions and that kind of stuff. … Last year, I watched all of ‘The Golden Bachelor,'” he added.

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher started dating in 2012 and got engaged in 2018. The duo share 8-year-old daughter, Izzy Oona, and 5-year-old son, Max Charles.