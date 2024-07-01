Rapper T.I. shares valuable music advice with his daughter Heiress

T.I. and Tameka Harris's daughter Heiress was the main focus at the 2024 BET Awards.



The 43-year-old rapper walked down the red carpet alongside his eight-year-old daughter on Sunday, June 30.

On the red carpet, Heiress gave interview to People magazine before performing her song Be You and shared that she was excited for the night.

She told the outlet at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, “I feel really, really happy.”

Heiress sported a silver rhinestone T-shirt paired with a bedazzled leather jacket.

When the publisher asked her about the best advice she ever received from her parents for her music career, she mentioned her father over.

The proud dad said, “I just told her to focus and work hard and just told her how treacherous the game could be. So don't expect everything to go her way.”

While gushing about her daughter T.I. said, "She's definitely worked hard since she has decided that this is what she wanted to do.”

“She's been working hard, but she's been singing probably before she could talk,” he added.