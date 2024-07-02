 
Russian links to Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori comes to light

Russian TV presenter sheds light on the connection between Ye's wife, Bianca Censori, and Russia

By
Web Desk

July 02, 2024

Kanye West is reportedly on a visit to Russia, though without Bianca Censori, and it emerged that she has a connection to the country because her swimsuits are sewn there.

The state media presenter and manager Tina Kandelaki said this in May, prior to announcing Ye's visit, according to The Mirror.

"Our Russian brands are already sewing swimsuits with a fleece for the wife of the outrageous musician."

But not everyone is over the moon about the controversial musician's visit to Russia. 

Ekaterina Mizulina, a close aide of Vladimir Putin, previously said, "We don't need any Kanye West with his naked woman," the 39-year-old said, "We have enough of our own 'naked' parties."

In the meantime, reports dismiss the Power hitmaker's visit was due to a concert in Moscow. 

Instead, it is said he was marking his brand's head of design, Gosha Rubchinskiy's 40th birthday. 

