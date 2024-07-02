Mickey Guyton opens up about her ‘Biggest Fear' about Black country music

Mickey Guyton is excited about the recent attention Black country music has gained but also has some fear with the new spotlight.



The four-time Grammy-nominated singer spoke to People magazine on the red carpet of the 2024 BET Awards in Los Angeles and talked about the newfound attention on Black country music.

Expressing her happiness on attending her first BET Awards, Guyton said to the outlet, “I've been actually really emotional about it.”

She gushed over Black country music, “And [I] try not to cry just cause it's been really cool to see, you know, country music. Black country coming to the table and watching Black people and the culture embrace us. It's something that has been so needed, and it's just a beautiful thing to see.”

Moreover, she highlighted the achievements of Black women in music while emphasizing the significance of the landmark year for Black country artists.

“We've been here. Everybody finally has arrived to the party, and that's okay. But it's beautiful that people are finally seeing it and recognizing it.”

The Remember Her Name artist then revealed her fear after the recent breakthrough year for Black country artists.

"I think the biggest — it's not necessarily a downside — it's more of a fear," she noted transparently. "I'm scared that, like, I don't know, it'll go away."

Guyton went on to say, “Like, I don't want it to be a fad, I want it to be something that is here and lasting to stay, and the culture gravitates, and more artists still stay and pivot here. That's my biggest fear.”

“It's so important to support us and really, really show up because we can't do this without the listeners,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that at the 2024 BET Award, many Black country artists performed including Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, and also Beyonce’s hit Texas Hold ‘EM won the viewer’s choice award.