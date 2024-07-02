 
Zac Efron reveals shocking reason behind face transformation

Zac Efron's movie star character addresses the speculation over his facial transformation in a meta scene

July 02, 2024

Zac Efron's comeback in the latest rom-com, A Family Affair, has raised many eyebrows about his changed face.

However, the High School Musical star sensed that he might look a little different these days and it's because of an old jaw injury from years ago.

The actor's movie star character addresses the speculation over his facial transformation in a meta scene.

He said, "I did have surgery, though. Just right there [under my chin]. I fell on set onto some broken glass."

Earlier, Efron told Men's Health in 2022 that he'd been running through his house in socks and slipped, smacking his chin against the granite corner of the fountain. 

As a result, the actor's chin bone was left "hanging off his face" and his jaw needed to be wired shut.

The sudden change in his face, which caught attention some time around 2021, sparked rumours he'd had plastic surgery.

He told the publication that he had no idea about the speculation until his own mother asked about his jaw. Efron also told Entertainment Tonight the same year that he "almost died" after shattering his jaw.

Efron recently starred in A Family Affair which features Nicole Kidman and Joey King in pivotal roles.

