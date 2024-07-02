Photo: King Charles marks the inception of 'Holyrood Week'

The British Monarch just marked the inception of Holyrood Week, which is a week-long stay at Scotland by the King to celebrate the Scottish culture, community and achievement every year in the month of July.

Nonetheless, this year the visit will not be more than two days long due to the upcoming General Election in London, which is slated to take place later this week, as per Daily Mail.

After spending their weekend at Birkhall, that is their Scottish home, The King and Queen reached Edinburgh by helicopter.

There, the Ceremony of the Keys at The Palace of Holyroodhouse took place and the Sovereign received the keys to the City of Edinburgh on a red velvet cushion by the Lord Provost.

Presenting the keys of the city to the King, Councillor Robert Aldridge, the Lord Provost, said, “We, the Lord Provost and the members of the City of Edinburgh Council, welcome Your Majesty to the capital city of your Ancient and Hereditary Kingdom of Scotland and offer for your gracious acceptance the Keys of Your Majesty's good City of Edinburgh.”

The King returned the keys to the Lord Provost without touching as per tradition and replied, “I return these keys, being perfectly convinced that they cannot be placed in better hands than those of the Lord Provost and Councillors of my good City of Edinburgh.”