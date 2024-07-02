Another big Marvel star opens to enter the DC universe

Since James Gunn became DC chief after his stint as a director at Marvel, a number of actors from the latter universe have floated the possibility of joining the rival franchise. The latest was Chris Pratt.



Appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers and Thor, Chris has cemented his reputation as Star-Lord in the superhero comic world.

However, the actor's recent visit to the Superman set, which was helmed by his ex-filmmaker, he said he "would love" to join the DCU.

In a chat with TMZ, Chris said he would "of course" be interested in being part of it and "there's always a chance."

He added that he is unclear about which character he would play in the new franchise.

"I just have to leave that to the fans and people like James to decide," the 45-year-old noted. "I'm not exactly sure. I'm truly not sure."

Earlier, his co-star Pom Klementieff said she had "been talking" to James Gunn about joining DCU.