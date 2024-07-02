Photo: Suki Waterhouse reflects on welcoming baby with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse welcomed a baby daughter with Robert Pattinson in March.

Recently, the mother of one had a confessional with British Vogue in which she talked about falling for her partner Robert and welcoming a baby with him.

Heaping praise for the Twilight Saga alum, Suki confessed, "I light up when I’m around him.”

Soon she started to discuss her pregnancy with Robert and admitted they "really planned" it.

“One day we looked at each other and said, ‘Well, this is as ready as we’re going to be,' " she recalled.

She also quipped, "I was like, ‘What can make more chaos?’"

She added that despite being "really nervous" about his new role, "like all dads,” Robert was always there to support her.

"But for someone who’s quite an anxious person, he’s been very calm," she maintained.

Conclusively, Suki branded Robert as "the dad I could have hoped for," noting, "I mean a dad and his daughter? It’s an actual love story.”

