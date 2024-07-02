'What life will be without you': Is Hareem Farooq 'making it official'?

Pakistani actor and film producer Hareem Farooq seen with friend Saad Sultan. — Instagram/hareemfarooq

Pakistani actor and film producer Hareem Farooq has drawn attention with a social media post that came as a surprise for her fans and followers, with many guessing if she hinted at something special.



The Billo Hai diva, who hasn’t been in the news of late, sparked dating rumours when she posted a heartwarming birthday wish for a man named Saad Sultan, that contained a ‘confession’.

However, this left her fans wondering who the guy was.

“Need I say more! Happy birthday Saaaadddddiiiii- the ying to my yang & calm to my crazy - we’ve spent almost half a life time together now I don’t even know what life will be without you! Love you to the moon and back,” Farooq wrote in the post’s caption dotted with black and white hearts.

From the caption, it looks like Sultan is a cherished companion for the Diyar-e-Dil star, but it also gives an impression to the readers that something is cooking.



The Instagram reel contained cheerful moments of the duo, captured in videos and pictures, especially those where Farooq and Sultan, dressed up formally, give cute couple vibes.

The post where the Janaan producer also tagged the birthday boy garnered over 12 thousand likes and numerous comments.



One of the fans asked: “Isn’t Hareem making it official?”, while another wondered if the guy in this video was the celebrity’s fiancé.

However, these are just speculations as only Farooq knows the answer.

Known for her production ventures, the 32-year-old rose to fame from her character in 2014’s Mausam, and later on gave various popular drama serials. She also appeared in her home productions, Parchi and Heer Maan Ja.