Photo: Jennifer Garner hates her role in Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez split: Report

Jennifer Garner is seemingly done with listening to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rants.

As per an insider privy to Daily Mail, Jennifer Garner has said no more to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck drama and does not want to be their mediator any longer.

The insider also shared that after dealing with Ben Affleck’s hidden proclivity to Lopez for years in their marriage, “Jen eventually got to a place where she was like, ‘Sorry, figure this out yourself."'

They added that trying to help out Ben and Lopez “was beginning to become too painful for her because it was bringing back so many memories of their divorce.”

The tipster also shared rare details about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s marriage which eventually ended in 2018.

“Throughout their marriage there were times when Jen felt like she was second to JLo even though there was no communication between her and Ben for years,” the source continued.

The source even added, “She was surprised at how public he became when they reunited because he was always a man who wanted to be out of the spotlight when they were married.”

“But in the end, it is not Jen's circus, not Jen's monkeys and she is done playing marriage counselor to her ex-husband and his wife,” the insider claimed before resigning from the chat.