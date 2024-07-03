Hampton artist puts unique spin on Justin Timberlake's mugshot

Justin Timberlake’s mugshot has been turned into work of art at a gallery in the same town he was arrested with DWI charges on June 18.



The Warhol-esque image of the pop star has led to nonstop lines and pedestrians stopping by at the local Romany Kramoris Gallery to take a photo of the work, Page Six reported.

Romany Kramoris, who has been operating her gallery for 44 years, recalled her reaction at the time artist Godfrey Lohman introduced her to his limited edition piece.

“My reaction was, ‘Oh my God!’ That’s great! It’s just great!” Kramoris, affectionately known around town as the 'Queen of Sag Harbor,' told the publication.

The image is available in several colors including, pink, green and blue

The gallery has sold 'two or three' of the works, estimated at $520, with a lot of people 'coming back,' Kramoris added.

Kramoris announced that the gallery plans to carry the pieces throughout the summer.

“The green one is not my favorite. He looks a little sickly, too many martinis on the green one,” she joked.

This comes after a bartender at the American Hotel, which is two doors down from Kramoris' gallery, confirmed to People that the singer only had one martini at their bar before his arrest.

“If he was drinking more, it wasn’t here,” the outlet quoted their source.