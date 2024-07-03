 
Geo News

Hampton artist puts unique spin on Justin Timberlake's mugshot

Artist Godfrey Lohman's limited edition piece at the local Romany Kramoris Gallery has led to long queues

By
Web Desk

July 03, 2024

Hampton artist puts unique spin on Justin Timberlakes mugshot
Hampton artist puts unique spin on Justin Timberlake's mugshot

Justin Timberlake’s mugshot has been turned into work of art at a gallery in the same town he was arrested with DWI charges on June 18.

The Warhol-esque image of the pop star has led to nonstop lines and pedestrians stopping by at the local Romany Kramoris Gallery to take a photo of the work, Page Six reported.

Romany Kramoris, who has been operating her gallery for 44 years, recalled her reaction at the time artist Godfrey Lohman introduced her to his limited edition piece.

“My reaction was, ‘Oh my God!’ That’s great! It’s just great!” Kramoris, affectionately known around town as the 'Queen of Sag Harbor,' told the publication.

The image is available in several colors including, pink, green and blue
The image is available in several colors including, pink, green and blue

The gallery has sold 'two or three' of the works, estimated at $520, with a lot of people 'coming back,' Kramoris added.

Kramoris announced that the gallery plans to carry the pieces throughout the summer.

“The green one is not my favorite. He looks a little sickly, too many martinis on the green one,” she joked.

This comes after a bartender at the American Hotel, which is two doors down from Kramoris' gallery, confirmed to People that the singer only had one martini at their bar before his arrest.

“If he was drinking more, it wasn’t here,” the outlet quoted their source.

Scooter Braun officially off the market: Source
Scooter Braun officially off the market: Source
Kate Middleton continues royal duties, makes major decision amid cancer treatment
Kate Middleton continues royal duties, makes major decision amid cancer treatment
'Bridgerton' casting director reveals how audtion tapes often cross the line
'Bridgerton' casting director reveals how audtion tapes often cross the line
Miley Cyrus' bitter feud with father Billy Ray Cyrus laid bare
Miley Cyrus' bitter feud with father Billy Ray Cyrus laid bare
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce expresses real feelings for reality TV
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce expresses real feelings for reality TV
How Taylor Swift feels ‘different' with new boyfriend Travis Kelce
How Taylor Swift feels ‘different' with new boyfriend Travis Kelce
Kate Middleton gave up on ‘love' after Prince Louis birth
Kate Middleton gave up on ‘love' after Prince Louis birth
Meghan Markle 'hot sector' approach as American Riviera Orchard boosts
Meghan Markle 'hot sector' approach as American Riviera Orchard boosts