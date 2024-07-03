 
Nikki Glaser's parents apologetic after calling Julia Roberts 'gross'

Nikki Glaser makes parents apologise for 'gross' comment on Julia Roberts, Travis Kelce viral video

July 03, 2024

Comedian Nikki Glaser's parents have formally apologised for their controversial remarks on Julia Roberts and Travis Kelce's viral video.

Nikki's mother, Julie, has issued an apology for her choice of words for Roberts as she found it 'gross' when the Eat, Pray, Love star got close to Travis Kelce at his girlfriend Taylor Swift's concert in Dublin.

“[I] probably should’ve said something different than the word ‘gross,'” the comedian’s mother, Julie Glaser, said in an Instagram video Tuesday.

“I don’t know, it’s a weird word,” Julie continued. “It’s not a nice word, I didn’t realize."

Nikki, too, added in the background saying, “That maybe wasn’t so nice.”

“I’m issuing an apology right now for using the word ‘gross,’ but I think it was really weird,” the matriarch added, referring to the Pretty Woman star’s touchy behavior with the NFL hunk.

“I meant to say weird, not gross… I’m retracting that," she added.

Nikki's father, Edwards, did not follow suit as he believed it was too late to take back the controversial remarks.

The apology comes after Julie and Edward joined critics who found Roberts, 56, a bit overfriendly with Kelce, 34. In a viral clip on X, Roberts was seen grabbing Kelce by his shoulders and tickling his chest as she chatted with him. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end also shared a laugh with her.

However, Edward noticed that Kelce was perhaps 'trying to get away' as he held Roberts elbows, who kept running her hands around his chest and shoulder.

As for Julie, the remarks had initially begun with her as she referred to Roberts, saying, She’s so gross.”

Nikki, 40, too had joined in with her two cents on Roberts' body language. “Isn’t that a little much? She just wants to get in there,” Nikki agreed.

“She’s trying to French kiss him right now! Just kidding,” Julie quipped.

