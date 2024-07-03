 
Geo News

Kylie Jenner keeps Timothee Chalamet away from 'Kardashians' reality TV

Kylie Jenner has been dating Timothee Chalamet for a year now

By
Web Desk

July 03, 2024

Kylie Jenner keeps Timothee Chalamet away from Kardashians reality TV
Kylie Jenner keeps Timothee Chalamet away from 'Kardashians' reality TV

Kylie Jenner refuses to spill the beans on her romance with Timothee Chalamet for a reason.

The beauty mogul, who has been dating the A-list actor for a year now, hasn’t once talked about her romantic dynamics on her family’s reality TV show The Kardashians, despite their $100million Hulu deal.

A source now tells PEOPLE that Kylie is “very protective” of her relationship with Timothee, and specifically chooses to keep him off the camera.

“Things are great with Timothée. Kylie is happy. They are both busy, but making time to see each other, especially on the weekends,” the insider spilled.

Gushing about their romance and how they always make it work, they further added, “He's been working in N.Y.C. She's visited him and he's also been back to L.A. some weekends. They're making it work. Kylie is protective of the relationship, but whenever she talks about him, she has a huge smile.”

“She really likes so many things about him,” they added further.

The tip comes after Kylie and Timothée debunked breakup rumors as they were spotted on a romantic date at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

At the time, a source privy to Daily Mail had also shared that the Wonka actor has reportedly met Kylie’s kids, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

"Timothée has met them in group situations where there were other family members or friends around," the source had stated.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of denying Archie, Lilibet's basic rights
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of denying Archie, Lilibet's basic rights
Tom Cruise has ‘ulterior motives' in befriending Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce?
Tom Cruise has ‘ulterior motives' in befriending Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce?
Prince William's next royal outing without Kate Middleton revealed
Prince William's next royal outing without Kate Middleton revealed
Prince Harry is playing a symbolic game against Prince William, King Charles
Prince Harry is playing a symbolic game against Prince William, King Charles
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert end divorce rumours on their 13th wedding anniversary
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert end divorce rumours on their 13th wedding anniversary
Prince Harry felt ‘left out' seeing William going wild at Taylor Swift Eras show
Prince Harry felt ‘left out' seeing William going wild at Taylor Swift Eras show
Piers Morgan suggests new title for Prince Harry amid latest award
Piers Morgan suggests new title for Prince Harry amid latest award
Travis Barker spills how his romance with Kourtney Kardashian began
Travis Barker spills how his romance with Kourtney Kardashian began