Kylie Jenner keeps Timothee Chalamet away from 'Kardashians' reality TV

Kylie Jenner refuses to spill the beans on her romance with Timothee Chalamet for a reason.

The beauty mogul, who has been dating the A-list actor for a year now, hasn’t once talked about her romantic dynamics on her family’s reality TV show The Kardashians, despite their $100million Hulu deal.

A source now tells PEOPLE that Kylie is “very protective” of her relationship with Timothee, and specifically chooses to keep him off the camera.

“Things are great with Timothée. Kylie is happy. They are both busy, but making time to see each other, especially on the weekends,” the insider spilled.

Gushing about their romance and how they always make it work, they further added, “He's been working in N.Y.C. She's visited him and he's also been back to L.A. some weekends. They're making it work. Kylie is protective of the relationship, but whenever she talks about him, she has a huge smile.”

“She really likes so many things about him,” they added further.

The tip comes after Kylie and Timothée debunked breakup rumors as they were spotted on a romantic date at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

At the time, a source privy to Daily Mail had also shared that the Wonka actor has reportedly met Kylie’s kids, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

"Timothée has met them in group situations where there were other family members or friends around," the source had stated.