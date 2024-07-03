Prince William hatching plan against Andrew with Charles’ help: Expert

Prince William has plans to get rid of Prince Andrew once and for all.

According to Mirror, the Prince of Wales has always kept his opinions about his “disgraced” uncle to himself after he had to step down from his royal position in 2020 due to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Andrew was also stripped of his military titles by the late Queen Elizabeth and was allegedly asked by Charles to move out of the Royal Lodge.

However, a royal commentator Richard Kay claims that William plans to be more harsh with Andrew once he claims the throne as he was also “unwelcoming” to his wife Kate Middleton when he first introduced her.

"William has long held a grudge against Andrew for being unwelcoming when he first introduced the then Kate Middleton to the Royal Family and feels that his father has been too soft on him,” he said.

Moreover, Charles also wants to give the 30-room Windsor mansion to William and wants Andrew to move into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Frogmore Cottage instead.

"Differences between monarch and heir do remain, especially when it comes to the Prince Andrew scandal. It has led to speculation that it is William who is pushing his father to evict the Duke of York from Royal Lodge, so the Waleses could move in."