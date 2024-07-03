Lara Flynn Boyle reveals if she keeps in touch with ex Jack Nicholson

Lara Flynn Boyle and Jack Nicholson dated from 1999 to 2001

Lara Flynn Boyle has revealed what terms she and ex Jack Nicholson are on now.

Lara says she still keeps in touch with Jack, but the duo don’t actually meet.

“We’re not hanging out,” she stated to People, admitting that he was “a huge part” of her life.

“That is seven years of great times, it's seven years of wonderful,” she shared.

Lara and The Shining star dated from 1999 to 2001 and were spotted together again in St. Tropez in 2006.

The Twin Peaks actress then met Texas real estate investor and developer Donald Ray Thomas and tied the knot the same year.

When asked for an update on what her ex is doing these days, she said he’s “making magic,” even though the Oscar winner’s last movie came out in 2010.

Lara said the Batman star “never retired.”

“The world of Jack is always here. There's no retiring for the world of Jack. Never,” she emphasized.

Now, Lara divides her time between Los Angeles and Texas with husband Thomas and credits “honesty, maturity, experience and respect” for their lasting marriage.

Lara Flynn Boyle also said she never dated an actor after Jack Nicholson.

“I left with a bang when it came to actors,” she said.