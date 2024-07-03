 
Geo News

Princess Charlotte taking over with Louis, George for Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton is adamant on not worrying about what Prince Geroge, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis do

By
Web Desk

July 03, 2024

Princess Charlotte taking overwith Louis, George for Kate Middleton
Princess Charlotte taking overwith Louis, George for Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton has seemingly stopped worrying about her kids at all, and is fully committed to letting them stay children for as long as possible.

This revelation into the inner workings of the Wales’ parenting style has been brought to light by an inside source.

According to a report by OK magazine, this well-placed insider broke everything down during one of their most recent interviews.

Per their claims, “Louis is an energetic child and clearly was unable to contain his excitement at being at a public event.”

“Kate doesn’t worry about their behavior too much. She loves to see them being kids.”

This is especially true in the case of Princess Charlotte who “is a doting big sister,” because “she keeps Louis in line when needed.”

The source also went on to hail the princess for the fact that “she’s very proper about these things.”

Guns N' Roses Slash admits he can't recall 'any of those gigs'
Guns N' Roses Slash admits he can't recall 'any of those gigs'
‘Despicable 4' tests critics patience: Not 'good enough'
‘Despicable 4' tests critics patience: Not 'good enough'
Lindsay Lohan celebrates 38th birthday
Lindsay Lohan celebrates 38th birthday
Kate Middleton, King Charles' unfair treatment bashed
Kate Middleton, King Charles' unfair treatment bashed
Meghan Markle's plans for Lilibet, Archie revealed amid concerns from Thomas Markle
Meghan Markle's plans for Lilibet, Archie revealed amid concerns from Thomas Markle
Prince William hatching plan against Andrew with Charles' help: Expert
Prince William hatching plan against Andrew with Charles' help: Expert
Lara Flynn Boyle reveals if she keeps in touch with ex Jack Nicholson
Lara Flynn Boyle reveals if she keeps in touch with ex Jack Nicholson
David Beckham appears in Royal Box amid Kate Middleton's absence at Wimbledon
David Beckham appears in Royal Box amid Kate Middleton's absence at Wimbledon