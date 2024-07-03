Princess Charlotte taking over with Louis, George for Kate Middleton

Princess Charlotte taking overwith Louis, George for Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton has seemingly stopped worrying about her kids at all, and is fully committed to letting them stay children for as long as possible.

This revelation into the inner workings of the Wales’ parenting style has been brought to light by an inside source.

According to a report by OK magazine, this well-placed insider broke everything down during one of their most recent interviews.

Per their claims, “Louis is an energetic child and clearly was unable to contain his excitement at being at a public event.”

“Kate doesn’t worry about their behavior too much. She loves to see them being kids.”

This is especially true in the case of Princess Charlotte who “is a doting big sister,” because “she keeps Louis in line when needed.”

The source also went on to hail the princess for the fact that “she’s very proper about these things.”