Kate Middleton, King Charles' unfair treatment bashed

The public’s unfair treatment of King Charles and Kate Middleton has just been called out

July 03, 2024

The treatment Kate Middleton and King Charles experienced at the hands of the public has just been highlighted by experts for being ‘awful’.

Royal author Katie Nicholl issued this sentiment and claims regarding the Windsor’s.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for Vanity Fair.

In it she accused the palace of not having “a game plan” in place to deal with the cancer scare that King Charles and Kate Middleton were met with.

It began with the words, “This was not a public scandal or a crisis like an abdication.”

“Nevertheless, it forced a rethink for Charles in terms of his slimmed-down monarchy and how best to serve the people. The mighty House of Windsor, which not long ago had the world’s longest-reigning monarch at its helm, suddenly seemed very vulnerable,” she also added before signing. 

