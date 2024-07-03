Career of Jennifer Lopez under threat after marriage

Amid marriage woes, Jennifer Lopez reportedly faces a second blow after her career rival Jessica Alba stepped into the streaming arena.



Her latest film on Netflix, Trigger Warning, received poor reviews, but it was said to challenge J.Lo's dominating position in the streaming business.

"Jennifer has one good thing going for her right now and that's been her success in streaming movies, especially on Netflix," an insider said.

"Of course, Jessica wants a piece of the pie. And Jennifer is right to be concerned because Jessica has her own relationship with the top boss at Netflix, Ted Sarandos, and the plan is clearly to make as many more J. Lo-style movies as they can, even without J. Lo," a source spilled the beans.

Giving background to the actress competition, they said the duo had a "long career rivalry" and that Netflix's rise only added fuel to the fire.

"Jessica knows exactly what she's doing," the mole squealed to Life & Style.

"She has been very clear to everybody she does business with that she is serious about rebooting and reigniting her acting career and playing on the early 2000s nostalgia craze while she's at it."

Despite so-called rivalry, Jessica told the outlet, "I love [Jennifer] so much. What she's done for women and Latinas is undeniable. She is an icon and a timeless beauty, and I'm obsessed with her."