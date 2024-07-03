Guns N' Roses Slash admits he can't recall 'any of those gigs'

The legendary guitarist, Slash, just looked back at the time when he began playing music as a part of a band.

As his latest album, Orgy of the Damned, topped music charts, he had an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE and revealed he does not remember a lot of things.

Slash, who is known for being the guitarist for Guns N’ Roses, admitted "not remembering" the first time he went on the road with Slash's Blues Ball, the band he founded in 1996.



Saul Hudson, who is nicknamed Slash, deemed heavy alcohol consumption the reason behind his memories being a blur.

"It was such a drunken kind of thing, and it was just for the fun of it," he shared, adding, "I do not recall any of those gigs."

One of the times he did manage to recall was when his band, Slash's Blues Ball came into being with members, Teddy "Big Bag Zig Zag" Andreadis, Johnny Griparic, Alvino Bennet, Bobby Schneck and Dave McLaurin.

"When I first met them, a couple of the guys, they were playing in a band called The Screaming Cocktail Hour…” he recalled.

Eventually, once Slash realized he clicked with them, the musician "started a band with two of the guys, and we called it Slash's Blues Ball."