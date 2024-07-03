'Big Daddy' producer recalls Adam Sandler’s bond with Cole, Dylan Sprouse twins

Adam Sandler gracefully handled 6-year-old twins Cole and Dylon Sprouse on the set of Big Daddy.



During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the film’s director, Sid Ganis recalled the time on the set of the comedy film.

While marking Big Daddy’s 25th anniversary, Ganis revealed that finding the right pair of twins for the film was challenging.

He told the outlet, “The very first kids to audition were the Sprouse twins.”

It was in my office at Sony, and they were amazing. I called Amy [Pascal, then head of Columbia Pictures] and said, ‘We found them.’ She said, ‘Sid, keep looking.’” Ganis continued.

He further added, “She was right. I shouldn’t have been that excited. So we did keep looking, and we eventually came back to them.”

While gushing over Sandler’s Big Daddy character, Ghanis said, “Sandler is the father of all times. He is a family man. When it came to the twins, he was loaded with love. All they wanted to do was crawl all over him.”

For those unversed, the story of the hit 1999 American comedy movie revolved around Sandler who stuck with his friend’s young son played by Cole and Dylon Sprouse.

The twins are now 31 years old, both brothers co-starred in the Disney Channel sitcom The Suite Life of Zack & Cody from 2005 to 2008.