Kesha revives party-girl persona with first song since Dr. Luke lawsuit

Kesha has dropped her first song since settling a years-long legal battle with music producer Dr. Luke.

The Tik Tok hitmaker, who rose to fame with in 2009 with Animal, is back with an infusion of her old sound and new production styles — giving her fans a taste of freedom with Joyride and her Kesha-coded fun chorus.

Joyride marks as the first track of her forthcoming sixth studio album and is released under the label of her newly-launched label, Kesha Records.

Kesha, 37, highly-publicised legal battle with Dr. Luke began in October, 2014, when she sued him for allegedly drugging and raping her, which she said caused her to develop an eating disorder.

Luke denied the allegations and countersued her for defamation.

She had to drop a separate case against Luke in Los Angeles when a New York judge dismissed all her abuse claims in April 2016, announcing that they didn't align with the statue of limitations.

The former collaborators at last reached a confidential settlement in June 2023 to avoid going to trial after years-long court battle.

Joyride is also her first song since the Grammy-nominated singer left Luke’s label, Kemosabe Records, in December 2023 after releasing her last contractually-obligated album, Gag Order, that May.

