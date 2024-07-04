Tom Cruise turning Glen Powell into 'a red flag'?

Tom Cruise has a strong influence on Glen Powell, however, the effects of it aren't showing favorable results, according to an insider.

The 35-year-old actor has risen to fame by doing blockbuster movies like Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone But You, and most recently Hitman.

However, sources privy to Life & Style claim that the success is getting to his head now and messing with his love love as women “don’t like self-obsessed guys.

“I give Glen a lot of credit for parlaying small parts 10 years ago in movies like 'The Dark Knight Rises' into a blossoming career where you can put his face on the poster and people will show up and see him,” the insider stated initially.

However, they continued that Glen should stay humble about his stardom.

“But the big red flag around who he’s become after all his success is this mission he’s on to become the biggest movie star in the world. Sure, he’s learned from the greats like his idol Tom Cruise, but he’s turning people off with his single-mindedness and I am not surprised at all that his love life, at least for the years he was living in Los Angeles, was filled with dead end relationships,” the tipster emphasized.

The source, who claims to have worked with Glen closely, added, “It’s hard to form a serious and intimate partnership when you’re as in love with yourself as Glen is. Right now, his fix for this is to move back to Texas, but he’s only going to face the same issues with the women he comes across there.”