Olivia Culpo's groom Christian McCaffrey claps back at wedding dress critic

Olivia Culpo's groom Christian McCaffrey has asked his bride's wedding dress critic to 'find peace and joy' after their fans asked the fashiion analyst to 'find a hobby.'

It all began with the influencer Kennedy Bingham's opinionated video on model Olivia Culpo's wedding dress choice, accusing her of forcing a 'conservative agenda' with a 'harmful way of thinking.'

The fashion stylist threw shade over not just the bride but also the groom, as she picked up on Culpo's words that her husband finds her the most when she's covered, calling it 'icky.'

Bingham then went on to with the 'no personality dress' criticism as she claimed she could easily find Culpo three such dresses, insisting that the dress should have had something of the bride injected to the dress.

The analyst further criticised the bride for choosing a controversial brand like Dolce n Gabbana for a modest wedding dress, claiming that the brand is in fact far from 'modesty.'

"It's a conservative campaign not well done," Bingham remarked, further criticising her barely there makeup look when the bride had allegedly gotten aesthetic procedures like eyebrow lamination and eye lash extension done on herself to ditch the mascara.

The groom was as displeased with the unsolicited remarks as Culpo's fans.

"What an evil thing to post online. I hope you can find joy and peace in the world, the way my beautiful wife does," the NFL player commented under the influencer's video.

The model's fans also joined in to give the fashion analyst a piece of their minds.



One supporter wrote, "I feel so sorry for you. I immediately looked at your ring finger. I see you are NOT married. ???? I wonder why. The dress was absolutely beautiful. And surrounding? What are you talking about?"

Another commented, "It’s not that deep, she got married in a church and takes her faith seriously and wanted a dress that reflected that."

A third user went, "This take is so anti-feminist babe. You may not agree with her reasoning and you may not like the designer but putting another woman down for a few likes seems cheap."

However, another user join the comment section to validate Bingham's statement, writing, "Some people in these comments are not good enough listeners to understand your points. they heard what they wanted to hear. your points are too sophisticated for them to understand."