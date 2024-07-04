Meghan Markle forces Prince Harry to ask King Charles for help

Despite leaving the Royal family for a better life in the US, Meghan Markle is forcing her husband Prince Harry to make contact with King Charles.



While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not in contact with the Royals, which allegedly includes the monarch, Meghan is persistent that Harry asks him for help.

As per latest report by Heat Magazine, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will soon be selling her American Riviera Orchard’s products.

Meghan needs ‘endorsement’ from key Hollywood celebrities, like Kris Jenner, Mindy Kaling and Kris Jenner. However, the former actor thinks it would be beneficial for her brand if she could get Charles to buy her products.

“Meghan is looking for support wherever she can get it,” they said of Meghan, who debuted American Riviera Orchard three months ago on Instagram, quickly grabbing attention of everyone around the globe.

“Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are at the top of her list, but she’s shooting even higher and would love to get King Charles to give his stamp of approval,” the insider continued.

“Despite all the drama, Meghan doesn’t see why they shouldn’t be able to drum up some support and backing. She wants Harry to reach out to anyone in the family that he’s still got access to.

“She still believes that there is a lot more support for them inside the royal family than people let on, and thinks it would be foolish not to ask for help.”