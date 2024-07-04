 
Trailer of ‘Sweet Home' season 3 rolls out

'Sweet Home' season 3 will premiers on 19 July 2024

July 04, 2024

The trailer of one of the most talked about K-dramas Sweet Home has been released.

The apocalyptic horror drama is returning with its highly anticipated season 3. Sweet Home season 3 has been helmed director Lee Eung-Bok and written by Kim Carnby.

The season 1 was viewed by over 22 million subscribers worldwide in the first four weeks of its release. Following this, season 2 expanded its success with a deeper plot and twisted characters.

The newly released trailer of season 3 features protagonist Hyun-su, played by Song Kang, fighting for his loved ones amid a ruined city with his extended monster wing.

The horror thriller K-drama will feature the return of Song Kang and Lee Do-hyun in the leading roles. Apart from them, the show will also feature Lee Jin-wook as Pyeon Sang-wook, Lee Si-young as Seo Yi-kyung, Go Min-si as Lee Eun-yu, Jinyoung as Park Chan-yeong, Kim Si-a as The Girl, Kim Moo-yeol as Sergeant Kim Yeong-hu and Oh Jung-se as Dr. Lim.

The Korean drama will premiers on 19 July 2024.

