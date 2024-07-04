 
Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds expresses joy over 'happy, healthy relationship'

Dan Reynolds was all praises when he discussed the relationship he has with girlfriend, Minka Kelly

July 04, 2024

Imagine Dragons’ frontman, Dan Reynolds just proved he was “born to be” his girlfriend, Minka Kelly’s man.

As his latest album, Loom, was released, he gave an exclusive interview to PEOPLE magazine, discussing the bond he has with his partner, with whom he has been associated with since 2022.

Reynolds got in contact with Kelly after meeting each other through a mutual friend.

The two immediately felt a spark as the 36-year-old musician would share songs with Kelly while the 44-year-old actress shared rough drafts of her 2023 memoir Tell Me Everything.

“After about a month we met in person, and ever since then, we’ve been attached at the hip,” he told the outlet.

The Believer hit-maker continued, “Minka and I are in a really happy, healthy relationship.”

Dan Reynolds, who topped the charts with the Imagine Dragons song, Radioactive, also credited “really great therapists” for their successful relationship, particularly when he split from his ex-wife, Aja Volkman, in 2022.

Additionally, addressing family dynamics, Reynolds revealed, “The kids really love Minka and really love their mom, and that’s okay. We view it as kind of bonuses to the family: more people to love, more people to help.”

